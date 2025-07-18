Yojee Limited Issues New Shares to Boost Logistics Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yojee Ltd. ( (AU:YOJ) ) just unveiled an update.

Yojee Limited has announced the issuance of 95,237 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of performance rights, as of July 18, 2025. This move is part of their compliance with the Corporations Act 2001, and it reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its operational capabilities and market positioning in the logistics technology sector.

More about Yojee Ltd.

Yojee Limited is a leading logistics technology company that focuses on simplifying freight operations through digital innovation. Their platform allows logistics providers to consolidate complex supply chain networks into a single, intuitive system, optimizing workflows and providing real-time visibility for efficient movement of air, ocean, and road freight.

Average Trading Volume: 454,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$181.4M

