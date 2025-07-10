Yojee Limited Issues New Shares to Bolster Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yojee Ltd. ( (AU:YOJ) ) has provided an announcement.

Yojee Limited has announced the issuance of 14,273,125 fully paid ordinary shares to professional and institutional investors as part of the first tranche of a placement, along with 5,643,700 shares on the exercise of performance rights. This move, authorized by the Board, is expected to enhance the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting its operations and positioning within the logistics technology industry by supporting further growth and innovation.

More about Yojee Ltd.

Yojee Limited is a leading logistics technology company that focuses on simplifying freight operations through digital innovation. The company’s platform enables logistics providers to consolidate complex supply chain networks into a single, intuitive system, optimizing workflows and providing real-time visibility for efficient movement of air, ocean, and road freight.

Average Trading Volume: 413,552

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$148M

