Yojee Limited has announced the issuance of over 9 million new fully paid ordinary shares in exchange for services provided by the lead manager, as authorized by shareholders earlier this year. This move, part of the company’s financial strategy, will be officially quoted on the stock market as of April 16, 2024.

