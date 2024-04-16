Yojee Director’s Stake Bolstered by Incentive Scheme

Yojee Ltd. (AU:YOJ) has released an update.

Yojee Limited has announced that Director Darren Palfrey’s interest in the company has increased significantly following the issue of Performance Rights under the Company’s Employee Incentive Scheme. Palfrey now holds an additional 11,287,400 Class C and D Performance Rights, supplementing his existing securities holdings without any disclosed cash consideration. This change reflects a substantial investment in the director’s stake in Yojee, signaling potential confidence in the company’s future.

For further insights into AU:YOJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.