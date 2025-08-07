Yoho Group Holdings Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Yoho Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2347) ) has provided an update.

Yoho Group Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 29, 2025, in Hong Kong. The agenda includes adopting the audited financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2025, declaring a final dividend, re-electing directors, authorizing directors’ remuneration, and re-appointing the company’s auditor. Additionally, the company seeks approval for a mandate to repurchase shares and to issue additional shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

