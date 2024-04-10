Ynvisible Delivers Innovative Digital Signs in Italy

Ynvisible Interactive (TSE:YNV) has released an update.

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. has successfully completed mass production and delivery of 25,000 innovative large-format digital signs for Fortech S.r.l., Italy’s top fuel retail solutions provider, marking a significant achievement for the company. This accomplishment not only demonstrates Ynvisible’s capability in delivering cutting-edge display technology but also strengthens its partnership with Fortech for prospective business ventures.

