YiChang HEC ChangJiang and Sunshine Lake Pharma Announce Merger Progress

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1558) ) just unveiled an update.

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd. have announced the results of the exercise of the right of dissenting shareholders in relation to their merger. During the designated declaration period, no dissenting shareholders exercised their rights, indicating a smooth progression towards the merger by absorption. This merger involves the exchange and cancellation of securities between the two companies, which are both incorporated in China. The merger is subject to Hong Kong disclosure requirements and may present challenges for U.S. shareholders in terms of rights enforcement due to jurisdictional differences.

More about YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Class H

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, with a market presence primarily in China.

Average Trading Volume: 9,150,519

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.91B

