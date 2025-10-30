Yibin City Commercial Bank Announces Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yibin City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2596) ) has issued an update.

Yibin City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated in China, has announced significant changes in its executive leadership. The resignation of Ms. Jiang Lin from her roles as executive director and president has led to the appointment of Mr. Guo Hua as the new president, with a proposed appointment as executive director, and Mr. Liu Kelin as a non-executive director. These changes are subject to regulatory approvals, and Mr. Guo will serve as acting president until his qualifications are confirmed. The appointments reflect a strategic shift in the bank’s leadership, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder relations.

Average Trading Volume: 10,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.02B

