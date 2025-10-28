Yes Bank Releases Q2 FY ’26 Earnings Call Transcript

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Yes Bank Limited ( (IN:YESBANK) ) is now available.

Yes Bank Limited has released the transcript of its earnings call for the un-audited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The transcript, which was discussed by the bank’s top management, including the CEO and CFO, is available on the bank’s website. This release is part of the bank’s compliance with SEBI regulations and aims to provide stakeholders with insights into the bank’s financial performance and strategic direction.

Yes Bank Limited is a prominent financial institution in India, primarily engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services. The bank operates in the banking industry, focusing on corporate and retail banking, asset management, and other financial services.

