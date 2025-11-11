Yee Hop Holdings Projects 40% Profit Increase for 2025/2026 Interim Period

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Yee Hop Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1662) ) has issued an announcement.

Yee Hop Holdings Limited has announced a positive profit alert, expecting a significant increase in profit for the 2025/2026 Interim Period. The anticipated profit of at least HK$30.5 million marks a 40% rise from the previous year, attributed to enhanced operating efficiency through AI and IoT integration. The company will hold a board meeting on November 28, 2025, to review and approve the interim results and consider an interim dividend.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1662) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yee Hop Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1662 Stock Forecast page.

More about Yee Hop Holdings Ltd.

Yee Hop Holdings Limited operates in the construction industry, focusing on foundation and other civil works. The company is known for integrating advanced technologies like AI and IoT to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Average Trading Volume: 5,769,885

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.66B

For a thorough assessment of 1662 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue