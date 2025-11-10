Yee Hop Holdings Expands AI Capabilities with Trio AI’s Growing Client Base

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Yee Hop Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1662) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Yee Hop Holdings Limited announced that Trio AI, now a non-wholly owned subsidiary, has expanded its customer base with notable new clients across various sectors. This development strengthens Trio AI’s revenue potential and market recognition in GPU-accelerated cloud computing, positioning it to capitalize on the growing demand for AI technologies.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1662) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yee Hop Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1662 Stock Forecast page.

More about Yee Hop Holdings Ltd.

Yee Hop Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the AI infrastructure service industry through its subsidiary Trio AI Limited. Trio AI specializes in high-performance GPU accelerated cloud computing solutions, serving a diverse range of industries in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 5,614,557

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.66B

