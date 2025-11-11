Yatra Online Reports Robust Q2 Growth with 48% Revenue Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Yatra Online Limited ( (IN:YATRA) ) is now available.

Yatra Online Limited reported a significant 48% growth in revenues and a 96% increase in net profit for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26. The company achieved a consolidated revenue of INR 3,509 million and a net profit of INR 143 million, driven by strong performance across its key segments, including hotels, packages, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions). The company’s diversified business model and focus on cost optimization contributed to this robust growth. Additionally, Yatra signed 34 new corporate clients with an annual billing potential of INR 2.6 billion, and it improved its liquidity position by reducing gross debt significantly.

More about Yatra Online Limited

Yatra Online Limited is India’s largest corporate travel services provider and ranks as the third largest online travel company in the country among key online travel agency players. The company is known for its comprehensive travel services, which include corporate travel management and online travel bookings, with a strong market presence in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue.

Average Trading Volume: 503,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 22.71B INR

