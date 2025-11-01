Yatharth Hospital Expands with New Subsidiary Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited ( (IN:YATHARTH) ) just unveiled an update.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited has announced the commencement of operations for its subsidiary, MGS Infotech Research and Solutions Private Limited, located in Faridabad, Haryana. This strategic expansion is expected to enhance the company’s market position and revenue generation capabilities, aligning with its long-term business goals and providing increased value for stakeholders.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited operates in the healthcare sector, focusing on providing hospital and trauma care services. The company aims to expand its portfolio and market presence in the healthcare industry.

Average Trading Volume: 56,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 76.77B INR

