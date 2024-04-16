Yari Minerals Schedules 2024 AGM for Shareholders

Consolidated Zinc Limited (AU:YAR) has released an update.

Yari Minerals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 22 May 2024, at 2:00 pm AWST, without the option of video conferencing. Shareholders are encouraged to attend in person or appoint a proxy to vote on resolutions, with proxy forms and voting instructions provided in the Notice. The Notice is available online on the company’s website, its ASX announcement page, or via email for those who have opted for electronic communication.

For further insights into AU:YAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.