Yanlord Land Group Reduces Debt with Significant Note Repurchase

Yanlord Land Group ( (SG:Z25) ) has provided an update.

Yanlord Land Group Limited announced that its subsidiary, Yanlord Land (HK) Co., Limited, has completed a repurchase and cancellation of US$46,650,000 of its 5.125% Green Senior Notes due 2026, which represents 9.33% of the total principal amount of these notes at their initial listing. This move follows previous repurchases and brings the outstanding principal amount of the 2026 Notes to US$379,660,000, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its debt obligations and potentially improve its financial stability.

More about Yanlord Land Group

Yanlord Land Group Limited is a real estate developer based in Singapore, focusing on high-end residential, commercial, and integrated property projects primarily in China. The company is known for its premium developments and has a significant presence in key Chinese cities.

Average Trading Volume: 3,938,887

Current Market Cap: S$1.2B

