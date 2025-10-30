Yangzijiang Financial Announces Maritime Segment Spin-Off and SGX Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. ( (SG:YF8) ) has issued an announcement.

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. has announced the proposed spin-off of its maritime investments segment to a new entity, Yangzijiang Maritime Development Ltd. (YZJ Maritime), which will be listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange. The company has received conditional eligibility-to-list from the exchange and completed a significant restructuring exercise, which involved capitalizing over $1.45 billion in receivables, increasing YZJ Maritime’s share capital and subdividing its shares. This move is part of Yangzijiang’s strategic efforts to enhance its market positioning and operational focus within the maritime industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:YF8) stock is a Hold with a S$1.00 price target.

More about Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd.

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, focusing on financial holdings and investments, particularly in the maritime sector.

Average Trading Volume: 16,213,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$3.72B

