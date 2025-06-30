Yangtze Optical Fibre Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co ( (HK:6869) ).

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company announced the composition of its Board of Directors and Board committees, highlighting the roles and functions of each member. This announcement provides clarity on the company’s governance structure, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6869) stock is a Hold with a HK$13.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co stock, see the HK:6869 Stock Forecast page.

More about Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the optical fibre and cable industry, focusing on the production and distribution of optical fibre and cable products.

YTD Price Performance: 71.85%

Average Trading Volume: 10,585,219

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.04B

