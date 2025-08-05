Yamaichi Electronics Reports Decline in Q1 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Yamaichi Electronics Co ( (JP:6941) ) has provided an update.

Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of the parent all showing decreases compared to the same period last year. Despite the downturn, the company maintains its dividend forecast and has not made any modifications to its previously announced financial projections, indicating a stable outlook amidst the current challenges.

More about Yamaichi Electronics Co

Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market. It operates within the electronics industry, focusing on the production and sale of electronic components and devices.

Average Trading Volume: 161,346

Current Market Cap: Yen56.39B

