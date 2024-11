Yamaha (JP:7951) has released an update.

Yamaha Corporation has successfully acquired 2,869,700 of its own shares worth ¥3.6 billion on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing treasury stock acquisition plan. This move is part of a broader strategy to acquire up to 18 million shares, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

