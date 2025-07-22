XYMAX REIT Announces Strategic Company Split and Shareholder Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

XYMAX REIT Investment Corp. ( (JP:3488) ) has provided an update.

XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation announced a strategic absorption-type company split, transferring its asset management operations to a new entity, XYMAX Asset Management Corporation, effective October 1, 2025. This move, alongside a significant shareholder change involving MEITETSU CITY DESIGN CO., LTD., aims to strengthen XYMAX REIT’s operations and financial base, particularly in the Chubu region, enhancing its ability to grow assets and improve portfolio quality, thereby increasing investor value.

XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation operates within the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on managing and expanding a portfolio of real estate assets. The company is supported by the XYMAX Group, known for its extensive experience in real estate management services, and aims to enhance investor value through strategic asset growth and portfolio quality improvement.

