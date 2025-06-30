XXL ASA Announces Delisting from Euronext Oslo Børs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

XXL ASA ( (GB:0R3P) ) just unveiled an update.

XXL ASA has completed the compulsory acquisition of all its remaining shares and held an extraordinary general meeting on June 30, 2025. During this meeting, it was decided to apply for the delisting of XXL’s shares from Euronext Oslo Børs, marking a significant shift in the company’s market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: NOK862.1M

