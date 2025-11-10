XXIX Metal Corp Strengthens Board with CEO Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

QC Copper and Gold ( (TSE:XXIX) ) has shared an update.

XXIX Metal Corp has appointed Guy Le Bel, its CEO, to the Board of Directors, enhancing the company’s corporate governance. This move follows the successful progression of the Opemiska project under his leadership. Additionally, Simon Kidston has stepped down from the board after contributing to the company’s growth, including significant acquisitions. These changes are expected to strengthen XXIX’s strategic direction and reinforce its position in the Canadian copper sector.

More about QC Copper and Gold

XXIX Metal Corp is a significant player in the Canadian copper industry, focusing on advancing its Opemiska and Thierry Copper projects. The Opemiska Project is one of Canada’s highest-grade open-pitable copper deposits, located in Quebec’s Chapais-Chibougamau region, while the Thierry Project hosts both near-surface and past-producing zones. The company has established itself as one of Eastern Canada’s largest copper developers.

YTD Price Performance: 8.70%

Average Trading Volume: 601,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$38.1M

