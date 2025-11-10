Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Delays Circular Dispatch for Equity Transaction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:2392) ) has provided an update.

Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Holdings Limited announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a discloseable and connected transaction involving the deemed disposal and disposal of equity interest in an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary. The delay is due to the additional time required to prepare and finalize the necessary information. This postponement may impact the company’s timeline for shareholder engagement and transaction finalization.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2392) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:2392 Stock Forecast page.

More about Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Holdings Limited

Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Holdings Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on cloud-based solutions. The company provides a range of services and products related to cloud technology, catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,035,677

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$634.8M

