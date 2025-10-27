Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Announces Change in Controlling Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:2392) ) has provided an update.

Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Holdings Limited announced the termination of its Acting in Concert Agreement, resulting in a change in its controlling shareholders. Mr. Chen, who indirectly controls approximately 26.15% of the company’s voting rights, is no longer the controlling shareholder. The company believes that these changes will not adversely affect its financial position or operations, and the termination is expected to bring more diverse opinions, benefiting the company in the long run.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2392) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:2392 Stock Forecast page.

More about Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Holdings Limited

Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the technology sector. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and provides cloud technology solutions through its subsidiaries and affiliated entities.

Average Trading Volume: 2,045,480

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$785.1M

