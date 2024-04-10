Xtract One Secures Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena

Patriot One Technologies (TSE:XTRA) has released an update.

Xtract One Technologies announces a partnership with Oak View Group to enhance security and fan experience at Manchester’s new Co-op Live arena, using their AI-powered SmartGateways. The technology will provide seamless, non-invasive security screening for the UK’s largest arena, marking Xtract One’s first European customer partnership and further expanding their global footprint.

For further insights into TSE:XTRA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.