Xtep International Declares Mid-Year Dividend

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Xtep International Declares Mid-Year Dividend
Company Announcements

Xtep International Declares Mid-Year Dividend

Xtep International Holdings (HK:1368) has released an update.

Xtep International Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.156 per share for the first half of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. Shareholders will have the option to receive this dividend in cash or convert it into scrip shares with details about the conversion rate and entitlements to be released later. The key dates for shareholders include an ex-dividend date of September 3, 2024, and a payment date set for October 30, 2024.

For further insights into HK:1368 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Related Articles
TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk
Premium
Xtep Shows Strong Growth and ESG Commitment
TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk
Premium
Xtep Declares Special Dividend for Shareholders
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Optimize your mobile reading experience. Download the TipRanks App today!