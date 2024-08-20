Xtep International Declares Mid-Year Dividend

Xtep International Holdings (HK:1368) has released an update.

Xtep International Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.156 per share for the first half of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. Shareholders will have the option to receive this dividend in cash or convert it into scrip shares with details about the conversion rate and entitlements to be released later. The key dates for shareholders include an ex-dividend date of September 3, 2024, and a payment date set for October 30, 2024.

