Xtep International Declares Interim Dividend

Xtep International Holdings (HK:1368) has released an update.

Xtep International Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.156 per share for the first half of the financial year ending December 31, 2024. Shareholders have the option to convert their cash dividend into scrip shares at a rate of HKD 4.457 per share, with the share certificates to be dispatched by October 30, 2024. The election for this scrip option must be made by October 08, 2024, with fractional share entitlements being refunded in cash.

For further insights into HK:1368 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.