Xtant Medical Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc ( (XTNT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Xtant Medical Holdings Inc presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company specializing in surgical solutions for spinal and orthopedic conditions, with a focus on orthobiologics and spinal implant systems.

In its third quarter of 2025, Xtant Medical reported a significant increase in revenue and profitability, highlighting a 19% year-over-year growth in total revenue to $33.3 million and a positive net income of $1.3 million, compared to a net loss in the previous year.

Key financial metrics include an improved gross margin of 66.1%, a positive adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 million, and a strong operating cash flow of $4.6 million. The company also reiterated its full-year revenue guidance of $131-$135 million, indicating an 11%-15% growth over the previous year. Strategically, Xtant Medical is set to finalize the sale of certain non-core assets to Companion Spine, which is expected to sharpen its focus on its core biologics business.

Looking ahead, Xtant Medical’s management is optimistic about future growth, driven by new product launches and strategic investments in expanding its sales force, which are expected to accelerate revenue growth in its biologics segment while maintaining prudent expense management.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue