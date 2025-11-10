Xtant Medical Approves Equity Plan Amendment at Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 7, 2025, Xtant Medical Holdings held its annual stockholders meeting, where an amendment to the 2023 Equity Incentive Plan was approved, increasing the number of shares by 12,300,000. This decision, alongside other proposals such as the election of directors and the ratification of Grant Thornton LLP as the accounting firm, reflects the company’s strategic moves to enhance its operational framework and shareholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (XTNT) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xtant Medical Holdings stock, see the XTNT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on XTNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XTNT is a Neutral.

Xtant Medical Holdings’ overall score is driven by strong earnings call results, indicating significant revenue growth and improved profitability. However, financial performance challenges and a weak valuation score due to negative P/E ratio weigh down the overall score. Technical analysis provides a positive outlook with strong market momentum.

More about Xtant Medical Holdings

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical industry, focusing on providing regenerative medicine products and services. The company specializes in the development and distribution of orthopedic and spine products, catering to healthcare providers and patients in need of advanced medical solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 202,988

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $105.4M

