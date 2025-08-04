Xtant Medical Announces New Board Members Election

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Xtant Medical Holdings ( (XTNT) ).

On August 1, 2025, Xtant Medical Holdings announced the election of Abhinav Jain and Tyler Lipschultz to its Board of Directors, with immediate effect. Jain, with a background in investment management and pharmaceuticals, and Lipschultz, with extensive experience in orthopaedics and spine industries, bring valuable expertise to the board. This change follows a significant stock purchase agreement earlier in 2025, where Nantahala Capital Management acquired a substantial share of Xtant’s common stock. This board restructuring aligns with Nantahala’s interests and is expected to impact the company’s governance positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (XTNT) stock is a Buy with a $2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xtant Medical Holdings stock, see the XTNT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on XTNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XTNT is a Neutral.

Xtant Medical’s overall score is driven primarily by its strong revenue growth and strategic advancements, which are tempered by ongoing profitability and cash flow challenges. Technical indicators and valuation metrics suggest caution, while the earnings call provided a positive outlook despite some operational challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on XTNT stock, click here.

More about Xtant Medical Holdings

Xtant Medical Holdings operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on products related to orthopaedics, spine, and biologics. The company is involved in providing surgical solutions and has a market focus on spinal disorders.

Average Trading Volume: 185,686

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $78.02M

For detailed information about XTNT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue