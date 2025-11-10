Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from QuantumPharm, Inc. ( (HK:2228) ).

XtalPi Holdings Limited has announced the successful development of two new molecules, Remeanagen™ and AquaKine™, for hair growth and hair loss prevention using its AI molecular discovery platform. These molecules, combined in the product Groland, have shown superior performance in human trials and received key international certifications, marking XtalPi’s entry into the consumer healthcare sector. This development underscores the company’s commitment to leveraging AI for creating both life-saving drugs and consumer products that enhance daily life.

More about QuantumPharm, Inc.

XtalPi Holdings Limited, founded in 2015 by MIT physicists, is an innovative R&D platform that integrates quantum physics, artificial intelligence, and robotics. The company provides digital and intelligent R&D solutions across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, materials science, agricultural technology, energy, new chemicals, and cosmetics. XtalPi has collaborated with major companies like Pfizer and Lilly to develop groundbreaking medications and experimental molecules.

