Xstate Resources to Host Investor Webinar on Diona Project

The latest announcement is out from Xstate Resources Limited ( (AU:XST) ).

Xstate Resources Limited has announced an investor webinar scheduled for July 22, 2025, where Managing Director Andrew Bald will provide updates on recent activities and the company’s pending acquisition and exploration of the Diona Project. This event is significant as it may impact the company’s operations and industry positioning, offering stakeholders insights into future developments.

More about Xstate Resources Limited

Xstate Resources Limited is an ASX-listed company operating in the oil and gas sector. The company holds exploration assets in Queensland, Australia, and the Sacramento Basin, California.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.89M

