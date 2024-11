Seek Limited (AU:SEK) has released an update.

Xref Limited has announced an extension of its exclusivity period with Seek Limited as both parties work towards finalizing a potential acquisition deal. The exclusivity will now last until November 15, 2024, allowing more time to negotiate a binding agreement. Investors should note that the proposal is not yet guaranteed to result in a finalized transaction.

