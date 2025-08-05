XPeng Inc. Schedules Board Meeting to Review Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

XPeng, Inc. Class A ( (HK:9868) ) has issued an update.

XPeng Inc. announced a board meeting scheduled for August 19, 2025, to review and approve the company’s second quarterly and interim results for the first half of the year. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction. The company will also host an earnings conference call on the same day, allowing stakeholders to engage with management and gain further understanding of the company’s operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9868) stock is a Sell with a HK$35.00 price target.

More about XPeng, Inc. Class A

XPeng Inc. operates in the electric vehicle industry, focusing on designing, developing, and manufacturing smart electric vehicles. The company is known for its innovative approach to integrating advanced technology and artificial intelligence into its vehicles, aiming to enhance the driving experience and meet the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 21,243,486

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$135.7B



