Xinyuan Real Estate Announces New Share Subscription Agreement

Xinyuan Real Estate Co ( (XIN) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 28, 2025, Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. entered into a subscription agreement with Xy Management Ltd., resulting in the issuance of 18,057,880 common shares at $0.09 per share. This transaction, pending NYSE approval, is significant for the company’s financial strategy and market positioning, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on residential property development and management. The company primarily serves the Chinese market, offering a range of real estate services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 24,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.93M

