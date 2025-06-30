Xinyi Glass Holdings Enhances Governance with New Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xinyi Glass Holdings ( (HK:0868) ) just unveiled an update.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited has adopted new terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which will consist mainly of independent non-executive directors and include at least one director of a different gender. This move aligns with the requirements of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, potentially enhancing the company’s governance and diversity.

More about Xinyi Glass Holdings

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the glass manufacturing industry. It focuses on producing a wide range of glass products, serving various market needs.

YTD Price Performance: -2.24%

Average Trading Volume: 10,513,050

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$33.16B

