Xinte Energy Schedules Extraordinary General Meeting for 2025

Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1799) ) has issued an update.

Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. has announced the scheduling of its third extraordinary general meeting for 2025, set to take place on December 2nd. The meeting will address the approval of transactions under a supplemental framework agreement with TBEA, which could have implications for the company’s operational strategies and stakeholder interests.

More about Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. Class H

Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the energy sector. It focuses on providing energy solutions and services, with a notable presence in the Xinjiang region.

Average Trading Volume: 4,253,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.38B

