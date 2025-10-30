Xinte Energy Reports Nine-Month Financial Results with Notable Loss

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1799) ) has issued an update.

Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. announced its unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, reporting an operating revenue of RMB11,655.54 million and a net loss of RMB526.88 million. The announcement highlights a challenging period for the company, with significant operating costs impacting profitability, and advises caution for shareholders and potential investors when dealing with the company’s shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1799) stock is a Hold with a HK$7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1799 Stock Forecast page.

More about Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. Class H

Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the energy sector. The company focuses on providing energy solutions and services, with a market presence on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 3,996,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$11.28B

For a thorough assessment of 1799 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue