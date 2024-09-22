Xinming China Holdings Reports Mixed 2023 Results

Xinming China Holdings Limited (HK:2699) has released an update.

Xinming China Holdings Limited reported a significant revenue increase to approximately RMB422.6 million, an 11-fold rise from the previous year, while gross profit surged to about RMB53.4 million, a 67% growth. Despite these gains, the company faced a considerable net loss of around RMB526.1 million and has opted not to pay a final dividend for 2023.

