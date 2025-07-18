Xiaomi to Review Interim Results and Consider Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Xiaomi ( (HK:1810) ) is now available.

Xiaomi Corporation has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 19, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited consolidated interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The board will also consider the payment of an interim dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and reflect the company’s financial health.

More about Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation is a leading company in the electronics industry, known for its innovative smartphones, smart home devices, and consumer electronics. The company focuses on providing high-quality products at competitive prices, catering to a global market with a strong presence in Asia and expanding influence in other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 164,908,393

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1486.5B

