Xiaocaiyuan International Holding Ltd. Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

An update from Xiaocaiyuan International Holding Ltd. ( (HK:0999) ) is now available.

Xiaocaiyuan International Holding Ltd., incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 15, 2025. The meeting will focus on approving the interim results for the first half of 2025 and discussing the potential payment of an interim dividend. This announcement is significant as it indicates the company’s ongoing financial performance and potential returns to shareholders, which could impact investor sentiment and market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 3,535,675

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

