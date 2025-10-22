Xi’an Kingfar Property Services Announces Auditor Change and Governance Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xian Kingfar Property Services Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1354) ) has shared an update.

Xi’an Kingfar Property Services Co., Ltd. held an extraordinary general meeting on October 22, 2025, where shareholders approved the appointment of SHINEWING as the new auditors and the abolishment of the supervisory committee. These changes reflect the company’s strategic adjustments to streamline operations and enhance governance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Xian Kingfar Property Services Co., Ltd.

Xi’an Kingfar Property Services Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, operating in the property services industry. The company focuses on providing property management and related services, with a market presence in both domestic and international sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 37,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$280.7M

