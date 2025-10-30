Xi’an Kingfar Announces Procurement Agreement with Kingfar Supply Chain

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Xian Kingfar Property Services Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1354) ) has provided an update.

Xi’an Kingfar Property Services Co., Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Jiatai Property, has entered into a Procurement Framework Agreement with Kingfar Supply Chain, a connected company under the same controlling shareholder, Kingfar Group. This agreement, effective from November 1 to December 31, 2025, involves the procurement of food ingredients, such as meat, under specific commercial terms. The transactions are classified as continuing connected transactions under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, exempt from independent shareholder approval but subject to announcement and annual review requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1354) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xian Kingfar Property Services Co., Ltd. stock, see the HK:1354 Stock Forecast page.

More about Xian Kingfar Property Services Co., Ltd.

Xi’an Kingfar Property Services Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the property services industry and is involved in procurement activities, particularly focusing on food ingredients through its subsidiary Jiatai Property.

Average Trading Volume: 35,273

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$304M

See more insights into 1354 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue