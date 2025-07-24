Xiamen Yan Palace Expects Profit Increase Despite Revenue Dip

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Xiamen Yan Palace Bird’s Nest Industry Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1497) ).

Xiamen Yan Palace Bird’s Nest Industry Co., Ltd. has issued a profit alert indicating a decrease in revenue by up to 6% for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Despite this, the company expects a significant increase in net profit by 20% to 35%, attributed to improved production efficiency and a proactive sales strategy. The company continues to innovate with new product lines and is confident in maintaining its leading market position.

More about Xiamen Yan Palace Bird's Nest Industry Co., Ltd. Class H

Xiamen Yan Palace Bird’s Nest Industry Co., Ltd. is a company based in China that specializes in the production and distribution of edible bird’s nest products. The company focuses on beauty, wellness, self-care, and hospitality markets, leveraging product innovation and technology to maintain its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 155,289

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.8B

See more insights into 1497 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

