Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd Announces Upcoming Board Meeting for Interim Results

An update from Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2603) ) is now available.

Xiamen Jihong Co., Ltd, a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on August 20, 2025. The meeting will focus on considering and approving the interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, along with other resolutions. This announcement indicates a routine financial review process, which may impact the company’s operational transparency and provide insights into its financial health for stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 5,824,067

