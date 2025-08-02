Xerox Earnings Call: Strategic Moves Amid Challenges

Xerox Corporation ((XRX)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The recent earnings call for Xerox Corporation painted a picture of mixed sentiments, highlighting both strategic successes and ongoing challenges. The acquisition of Lexmark and robust performance in the IT Solutions segment were bright spots, while issues such as declining print revenue, reduced operating income margin, tariff and tax difficulties, and negative free cash flow posed significant hurdles. The company expressed cautious optimism, anticipating synergies from acquisitions and strategic cost reductions to bolster future performance.

Lexmark Acquisition Completed

The completion of the Lexmark acquisition in early July was a significant milestone in Xerox’s Reinvention strategy. The integration process is reportedly progressing well, with expected cost synergies now projected to exceed $250 million, up from the initial estimate of $200 million, all achievable within the next two years.

IT Solutions Segment Growth

Xerox’s IT Solutions segment experienced substantial growth, driven by strong demand for cloud enablement services. Revenue and gross profit in this segment surged by more than 150% year-over-year. When factoring in the acquisition of ITsavvy, gross billings in the IT Solutions segment increased by 8% year-over-year.

Cost Control and Reduction

The company achieved a 12% reduction in operating expenses year-over-year, excluding certain costs. This effort in cost control helped mitigate some of the revenue declines faced by the company.

Debt Reduction Strategy

The Lexmark acquisition was primarily funded through debt, yet it resulted in a lower gross debt leverage ratio. Xerox plans to repay this debt using improved free cash flow and proceeds from reducing finance receivables.

Revenue Decline in Print Segment

Xerox faced a decline in print equipment sales, which fell by 5.6% in actual currency and 6.7% in constant currency during Q2. Total equipment installations also decreased by 12%, attributed to softer demand in April and May.

Adjusted Operating Income Margin Decline

The adjusted operating income margin dropped to 3.7%, a decrease of 170 basis points year-over-year. This decline was due to lower gross profit and increased interest expenses.

Challenges with Tariffs and Tax Rate

Xerox encountered $30 million to $35 million in tariff charges, despite mitigation efforts. Additionally, the adjusted tax rate soared to 528% due to the inability to deduct certain losses and expenses.

Free Cash Flow Usage

In Q2, Xerox reported a negative free cash flow of $30 million, influenced by fewer-than-expected proceeds from the sale of finance receivables and other factors.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Xerox provided guidance that reflects both challenges and opportunities. The company reported flat revenue year-over-year at approximately $1.58 billion in actual currency, with a slight decline in constant currency. Despite a negative free cash flow of $30 million and an adjusted loss per share of $0.64, Xerox remains optimistic about its Reinvention initiatives and the Lexmark acquisition. The company projects cost synergies to exceed $250 million within two years and anticipates 16% to 17% revenue growth for the full fiscal year 2025, driven by the integration of Lexmark.

In summary, Xerox Corporation’s earnings call revealed a blend of strategic achievements and operational challenges. While the Lexmark acquisition and IT Solutions growth are promising, the company faces hurdles in the print segment, operating income margins, and cash flow. Nevertheless, Xerox’s forward-looking guidance suggests a cautiously optimistic outlook, with expectations of revenue growth and cost synergies in the coming years.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue