Xeros Technology Group Raises £1 Million Through Oversubscribed Retail Offer

Xeros Technology ( (GB:XSG) ) has provided an update.

Xeros Technology Group plc has successfully closed its Retail Offer, raising approximately £1.0 million through the issuance of 57,142,857 Retail Offer Shares at a price of 1.75 pence each. The offer was oversubscribed, with allocations made to existing shareholders based on soft pre-emption principles. The new shares are expected to be admitted to the London Stock Exchange on 1 December 2025, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming General Meeting.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:XSG) stock is a Hold with a £2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xeros Technology stock, see the GB:XSG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:XSG is a Neutral.

Xeros Technology’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by consistent losses and negative cash flow. While technical analysis shows some positive momentum, the company’s valuation remains unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Xeros Technology

Average Trading Volume: 2,295,764

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £10.15M

