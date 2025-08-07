Xencor’s XmAb808 Study: A New Frontier in Cancer Treatment

Xencor Inc. ((XNCR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Xencor Inc. recently completed a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1, First-in-Human, Dose-Finding and Expansion Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Activity of XmAb®808 in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Selected Advanced Solid Tumors.’ The study aimed to assess the safety and effectiveness of XmAb808, a novel therapeutic antibody, when used with pembrolizumab in treating advanced solid tumors. This research is significant as it explores new treatment avenues for challenging cancer types.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tested XmAb808, a monoclonal bispecific antibody, in combination with Keytruda® (pembrolizumab), a well-known monoclonal antibody. The goal was to determine a safe and effective dosage and schedule for XmAb808, enhancing the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Study Design: This interventional study was open-label and sequential, focusing on treatment. It involved dose escalation to find the minimum safe dose, followed by cohort expansion to further evaluate the treatment’s effectiveness. No masking was used, meaning both researchers and participants knew the treatment being administered.

Study Timeline: The study began on December 14, 2022, and was last updated on August 5, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and the latest insights available for stakeholders.

Market Implications: The completion of this study could positively impact Xencor Inc.’s stock performance by showcasing their innovative approach to cancer treatment. Successful results might enhance investor confidence and position Xencor favorably against competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

