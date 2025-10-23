Xcite Resources Closes Third Tranche of Financing to Boost Uranium Exploration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xcite Resources, Inc. ( (TSE:XRI) ) has provided an update.

Xcite Resources Inc. has successfully closed the third tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $3,269,480. The funds will be used for exploration and development activities in the Athabasca Basin, as well as for general corporate purposes. This financing supports Xcite’s strategic focus on high-grade uranium discovery and development, potentially enhancing its position in the energy transition metals market.

Xcite Resources Inc. is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of assets in the Athabasca Basin. The company aims to become a leader in the discovery and development of energy transition metals, leveraging new geological modeling and exploration thesis in a historically productive uranium region.

