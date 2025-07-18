Xcel Energy’s SPS Selects 3,121 MW Capacity Portfolio

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xcel Energy ( (XEL) ) has shared an update.

In October 2023, SPS, a subsidiary of Xcel Energy, filed its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) to address projected load growth and reliability needs, securing replacement energy and capacity for retiring resources. By July 2025, SPS selected a portfolio of 3,121 MW of accredited capacity resources, including wind, solar, storage, and natural gas, and plans to make regulatory filings for asset approvals in 2025, with expectations for approval in 2026. This strategic move is expected to enhance SPS’s operational capacity and compliance with renewable standards, impacting its industry positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (XEL) stock is a Buy with a $72.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on XEL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XEL is a Neutral.

Xcel Energy’s overall stock score is primarily supported by its stable financial performance and strategic corporate events. Technical indicators are mixed, slightly impacting the score. Valuation is reasonable, with supportive earnings call insights, though challenges in cash flow and earnings decline pose risks.

More about Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc. operates in the energy industry, providing electricity and natural gas services. Its subsidiary, Southwestern Public Service Company (SPS), focuses on energy generation and distribution, with a market focus on supporting projected load growth and increasing reliability requirements.

Average Trading Volume: 3,567,335

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $39.89B

